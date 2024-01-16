'Peak Bengaluru': Man Works On A Laptop In Movie Hall, Internet Reacts

The user was working in the movie hall during a 4 am show.

Bengaluru, India's startup capital, has recently been the focus of several online memes that highlight unique events that could only occur in the city. Many stories of "peak Bengaluru" moments-a word used to describe the eye-catching events that take place in India's IT capital-can be found all over the internet. Recently, a user shared a video of a man working on a laptop inside a movie hall. This video caught the attention of several users on the internet.

The short 11-second clip was shared by internet user KP on X (formerly Twitter). It shows a man sitting and working on his laptop at Swagath Onyx Theatre in Bengaluru.

“Visual of an early morning show in @SwagathOnyx That's definitely Bengaluru @peakbengaluru,” he wrote while sharing the clip. In the comments section, he stated that it was a 4 am show.

Since being shared, the clip has amassed over a thousand views on the microblogging platform.

“There are lots of parks and gardens in Bengaluru.. could have gone to any of those and worked with peace of mind, instead of doing show off inside a theatre meant for mass entertainment,” said a user.

“Peak Bengaluru,” commented another person.

A third said, “Heights of show off..”

In a similar incident, a few months ago, a video of a woman working on her laptop while riding a pillion on a bike through the congested streets of India's Silicon Valley went viral on social media. The video was posted on Reddit and it soon gained traction online. "Tell me you are in Bangalore without telling me you are in Bangalore," the text on the clip read.

The video showed a woman sitting behind a man who was probably driving her to work. "Only in Bangalore," the caption of the Reddit post read.