Patralekhaa To Deepika: Brides Whose Wedding Outfits Had A Special Message

Patralekhaa's wedding veil was inscribed with a special message.

What do Patralekhaa, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and the Duchess of Sussex have in common? They are all brides who had a special message sewn into their wedding outfits. Patralekhaa married Rajkummar Rao in an intimate ceremony at Chandigarh's The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort on Monday. For their big day, the couple wore beautiful Sabyasachi ensembles, and the bride's red tulle sari was paired with an embroidered veil which had a special personalised detail. Patralekhaa's wedding veil was inscribed with a Bengali verse that designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee wrote and dedicated to the couple to mark their special day.

The verse on Patralekhaa's wedding veil reads: "Aamar poran bhora bhalobasha aami tomaye shomporno korilam," which translates to: "I give to you my soul filled with love." Her red tulle embroidered buti sari was also accessorised with handcrafted heritage jewellery.

Patralekhaa is not the only bride who incorporated a message into her wedding outfit. In India, Deepika Padukone has been credited for sparking the trend with her wedding veil. Deepika had "Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava" inscribed onto her Sabyasachi veil for her 2018 wedding to Ranveer Singh. The Sanskrit phrase translates into "May you always be lucky as a married woman."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in two ceremonies - a Christian wedding for which the actress wore a gown by Ralph Lauren and a Hindu ceremony for which she chose a red Sabyasachi lehenga. Both her wedding outfits had sweet personalised messages that were a nod to her family and her husband's.

According to People Magazine, Priyanka's wedding gown was embroidered with eight meaningful messages: "Nicholas Jerry Jonas" (her husband's full name), "1st December 2018" (their wedding date), "Madhu & Ashok" (the names of her parents), "Om Namah Shivay", "Family," "Hope," "Compassion," and "Love."

Meanwhile, her red Sabyasachi lehenga was also customised. Priyanka had the names of her parents and her husband embroidered into the waistband of her skirt. Designer Sabyasachi had revealed that 110 embroiderers from Kolkata took 3,720 hours to create the stunning outfit.

Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in a gorgeous Givenchy gown designed by Clare Waight Keller. Her 16.5 foot veil, also by the same designer, carried a special message.

In a statement, Kensington Palace announced, "Ms Markle expressed the wish of having all 53 countries of the Commonwealth with her on her journey through the ceremony. Ms Waight Keller designed a veil representing the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country united in one spectacular floral composition."

In addition to the flora of the Commonwealth, Meghan also chose two flowers which were meaningful to her: Wintersweet, which grows in the grounds of Kensington Palace, and the California Poppy, the State flower of her place of birth, California.