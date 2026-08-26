Partial Lunar Eclipse On August 27-28: Check Timings And Viewing Details

Partial lunar eclipse: Stargazers across Europe are in for an astronomical treat as a deep partial lunar eclipse takes place during the night of August 27 into the early morning of August 28. NASA states that a partial lunar eclipse happens when an imperfect alignment of Sun, Earth and Moon results in the Moon passing through only part of Earth's umbra. The shadow grows and then recedes without ever entirely covering the Moon.

According to Space.com, the eclipse will darken 96% of the full "Sturgeon Moon" as it will be submerged in Earth's dark inner shadow (umbra). This leaves only a tiny sliver lit by direct sunlight while the rest glows a deep reddish-copper colour.

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Where and when to watch

The cosmic show will be visible across Western Europe, including Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, and Germany. Unfortunately, it will not be visible in India as it will be daytime when the event occurs.

The Sky and Telescope confirmed that the maximum eclipse will be visible throughout the Americas except for Hawai'i and parts of Alaska. Meanwhile, in Africa and Europe, the event occurs during the early hours up through dawn on August 28.

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Timing: As per Time and Date, the Moon enters Earth's main shadow starting around 02:33 UTC (3:33 AM BST) on Friday, August 28.

Peak Eclipse: Maximum coverage occurs around 04:12 UTC, shortly before dawn across Western Europe.

Best Viewing Angle: Because the eclipse peaks close to sunrise, the Moon will sit low in the sky. Stargazers are advised to find an open spot with an unobstructed view facing the western horizon is essential.

Experts say that unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are completely safe to view with the naked eye; no protective glasses are required. It is advised to use binoculars or a small telescope to make the coppery tones on the lunar terrain stand out.

And hope rain clouds don't obstruct your view.