'Papa Ka Pyaar': Bengaluru Woman Praises Auto Driver's Decoration On Daughter's Birthday

A person wrote, "Cutest thing on the internet!"

Social media is flooded with stories about the daily lives of people in Bengaluru. These stories cover everything from the city's diverse multicultural community to the difficulties faced when trying to rent a place to live. The internet is flooded with incidents of ''peak Bengaluru'' moments, a term that is associated with the special incidents happening in the IT hub of India.

Recently, a Bengaluru woman posted a video of an auto driver celebrating his daughter's birthday by decorating his three-wheeler. In the six-second video, posted by Sumedha Uppal on X (formerly Twitter), the vehicle is seen decorated with a single pink balloon.

it was his daughter's birthday 🎈 pic.twitter.com/x5eE1xNW1I — Sumedha Uppal (@SumedhaUppal) May 9, 2024

"It was his daughter's birthday," Ms Uppal wrote alongside a balloon emoji. Since being shared, it has amassed over a lakh views and six thousand likes on the platform.

Uber India commented, "Papa ka pyaar hi toh hum sabka engine hai. Happy birthday to beti ji!"

"SO CUTE," said a user.

Another wrote, "Made my day - won't lie."

"What a moment you've captured. i wish i had captured this. Beautiful," said another user.

"And I'm sure that single balloon will make her superbly happy when she sees it," read a comment.

An X user added, "Simple and little things like this make me happy."

"The infinite softness of a human heart >>>>>>," added a user.

"Nothing beats an auto ride. There is always warmth and so many stories"

Meanwhile, a few days ago, a Bengaluru resident Namrata S Rao shared a touching exchange she had with an auto driver. The driver, upon discovering Ms Rao's ability to converse in Kannada, initiated a conversation about his daughter's education. She affectionately dubbed the encounter a "cute Bengaluru moment."

The interaction unfolded when Ms Rao casually inquired about the weather in Kannada, catching the driver off guard with her language proficiency. This led to a discussion wherein the driver sought advice on the array of entrance exams available for his daughter, who is currently in Class 11. "Cute #Bengaluru moment. While I started asking, 'Tumba seke alla?', he replied, 'Oh kannada baratta' to then discuss CET, NEET, and other entrance exams that his daughter could attempt, who is now in Class 11. I asked if he discusses on these with others too," Ms Rao wrote on X.

"He replied Illa madam, we understand people, we get vibes too. I could tell you that you were a genuine person to ask about this, and that's why. Otherwise, the passenger will be with earphones, and I'll be staring at the road, just like any other day'. I agree with him; sometimes it's all about the vibes."