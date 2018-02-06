Pakistani Journalist Covers Own Wedding, Interviews Wife. Twitter LOLs

Dressed in his wedding finery with a mic in his hand, Hanan Bukhari, a reporter for local news channel City 41, shared updates about his wedding. "Bahut khushi ka din hai mere liye bhi aur mere ghar wallon ke liye bhi (It's a moment of great happiness for me and my family)," he says. He goes on to explain that his is a love marriage and that is why his wife and her family are also very happy. He then proceeds to interview his father and others from their family.
One of the more entertaining moments is when he interviews his wife. Describing himself as a 'Majnu', he asks her how she feels about their wedding.
A longer video shared on the channel's Facebook page shows another reporter covering the wedding. However, when he hands over the mic to Mr Bukhari to ask him about the wedding, the journalist takes over the report as if he was the one covering the event. Talk about commitment to work.
hilarious!! City41 reporter covering his own wedding ceremony. #PakistaniMediapic.twitter.com/FC8PYNRD0v- Amar Guriro (@amarguriro) February 4, 2018
Part II. #City41 reporter while covering his own wedding "Je Sassu ma app ko kesa lag rha hay" #PakistanMedia#ModrenRaporting#NayaChandNawabpic.twitter.com/miKCzAIur3- Amar Guriro (@amarguriro) February 4, 2018
The video has prompted quite a few reactions on Twitter since it was posted on February 4. While some suggested the groom should be given 'journalist of the year award', some others didn't quite like the videos and criticized the whole thing.
I love his spunk. This guy should be celebrated for his audience engagement on local level. C41 is local news, & I see nothing wrong with him reporting about his marriage.- M. Zahid Iftikhar (@RuneGroan) February 4, 2018
He deserve 'reporter of the yesr' award lol- Gilgit-Baltistan (@VoiceOfGB) February 4, 2018
RIP journalism- Saad Doger (@saad_doger) February 4, 2018
That os NOT hilarious. That is stupidity. Being a groom is much more dignified than being a reporting journalist.- Shafique UQAILI (@Uqaili_Shafique) February 4, 2018
well done. very good reporting- dr jaidee (@Jaideerahmani) February 4, 2018
