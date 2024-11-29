Viral: Pak Groom Flaunts 35-Foot Wedding Garland As Gift From Brother

A Pakistani groom received a unique 35-foot garland created with currency notes of different denominations from his brother in the country's Bhakkar area. To prepare the wedding accessory, the groom's brother used around 2,000 notes amounting to around PKR 1 lakh (roughly Rs 30,000), The Daily Guardian reported.

It was crafted with 200 notes of PKR 75 and 1,700 of PKR 50 in the Kotla Jam area of Pakistan's Punjab region. The wedding gift became a subject of discussion after a video went viral on social media. The clip opens with a group of people carrying the garland at the venue.

Besides the currency notes, it also included flowers and colourful ribbons. As the groom walked in, two people were seen cautiously placing the garland around his neck and then clicking photographs.

The viral video was shared by many on X and Instagram, drawing mixed reactions from social media users.

“Anything can happen in Pakistan,” wrote a person on Instagram, while another one quipped, "He's wearing the entire country's GDP”.

This was not the first time when the video of a man wearing a massive garland went viral. Earlier, a groom was seen wearing an impressive 30-foot garland also made entirely with currency notes.

The video was shared on Instagram from FHM Pakistan. The caption of the video read, "A Punjabi groom recently went viral for donning an impressive 30-foot garland made entirely of rupee notes worth Rs. 500,000 at his wedding".

In India, not too long ago, a groom was seen chasing a thief, who allegedly stole a currency note or two from his wedding garland. The UP groom even climbed a moving mini-truck to catch the thief.