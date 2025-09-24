Pakistani Girl Adopted By Chinese Couple Becomes Social Media Star, Marries Fan

A Chinese social media influencer of Pakistani origin, Fan Zihe, has announced her marriage to one of her earliest online followers, capturing hearts across China and Pakistan, according to The South China Morning Post.

Fan, 20, was abandoned in Pakistan as a baby and later adopted by a childless Chinese couple working there. Raised in rural Henan province, her life took a dramatic turn in late 2023 when a short video of her enjoying noodles in a strong Henan accent went viral, earning her over 1.8 million followers on Chinese social media, as per SCMP.

Known for her striking looks and humble background, Fan shares daily glimpses of farm life and supports local villagers by promoting their produce online. Her fiance, known by the pseudonym Lyu Xiaoshuai, was among her first fans and became captivated by her "resilience and kindness".

Watch the video here:

The couple met by chance through mutual friends and gradually fell in love. Lyu eventually left his job to support Fan's growing online presence, handling equipment, editing videos, and assisting her adoptive parents on their farm.

After three years together, Fan announced their upcoming wedding on social media, scheduled for September 17. Wedding photos and live streams showed the couple opting for a modest, tradition-rooted ceremony with no bride price, supported by both families.

Lyu added sea-themed elements to the decorations, noting Fan had never seen the ocean. Their love story has since sparked a wave of online support, with fans calling Fan a "fairy tale princess" and reminding Lyu to cherish their "Henan princess".