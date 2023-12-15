'Worst Fielding Team': Video Of Pakistani Cricket Team Goes Viral

A video of the Pakistan cricket team's fielding struggles gains attention.

The Pakistan cricket team has grappled with persistent fielding challenges, overshadowing the prowess of their exceptional fast bowlers. Despite facing harsh criticism, the team has struggled to attain consistency in this aspect of the game. The issue has never gone unnoticed, with social media users, particularly targeting former cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq, often ridiculing the team's fielding shortcomings. Numerous videos, including past instances, have been widely shared, highlighting instances of poor fielding.

Recently, a video capturing Pakistan's cricket team's struggles on the field has once again gained widespread attention. The footage showcases various lapses, ranging from players tumbling near the boundary line to missed opportunities for stumpings and runouts. The video has quickly gone viral, drawing attention to the persistent challenges in the team's fielding department.

Pakistan - Maybe the Worst Fielding Team of this Decade #AUSvsPAKpic.twitter.com/9OxuEJzHnB — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) December 14, 2023

The video has been shared by an X account that claims to be the account of English cricket umpire Richard Kettleborough. And it is shared with a caption that reads, "Pakistan, Maybe the Worst Fielding Team of this Decade."



The video, which has gone extremely viral on social media platforms, has gotten nearly 3 lakh views in less than 24 hours of posting. After viewing the video, numerous social media users found it funny, leading to comical comments on the post.

"This is just too much. I mean, why do all Pakistan players keep doing stuff like this?" commented a user.



"The most useless person in the world is Pakistan's fielding coach," wrote another user.

"Not a decade; it's a century. 5 minute video is too small; may be a series like GOT too feels short in front of their performance," commented a third user.