"Pakistan Is Not Competition, It's Just A Failed State": Viral Reddit Post Sparks Discussion

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Reddit post argues against Indians comparing themselves to Pakistan. The original poster describes Pakistan as a failed state and a mess. He urges Indians to focus on nations like China or Russia for comparisons.

A Reddit post explaining why Indians should stop comparing themselves to Pakistan has sparked a discussion online. In the post shared on subreddit r/India, the user called Pakistan a "failed state" and wrote that Indians comparing themselves to Pakistan is not a flex but a delusion. "Pakistan isn't the benchmark. It's a broken, bankrupt and military-controlled mess," the original poster (OP) wrote. He also called the neighbouring country a "shit show" and asked Redditors why beating them means something when they can't even manage fuel, food electricity or their own currency.

"Too many Indians boost their national pride by saying 'At least we're better than Pakistan.' Bro... that's like flexing on a dude who's in a coma," the OP wrote. He suggested that instead of Pakistan, we should look at China or Russia. "China is run by a dictatorship and they're kicking our ass in tech, manufacturing, infrastructure, and education. Russia has a tiny population and still manages to project more power than us," he said.

Further, the Redditor noted that India has a young population, global talent, strategic location, and a giant economy-in-the-making. However, he added that the country also have "crippling bureaucracy deep-rooted corruption, political theater instead of reform, a population obsessed with punching down at a failed neighbour instead of punching up to global excellence."

"Let's stop jerking off to 'At least we're not Pakistan' and start asking: Why aren't we the next China? Why aren't we leading global innovation? Why aren't we #1 in manufacturing, defense tech, or clean energy? We have the firepower, but we're playing it small. Pakistan is not competition its just a failed stats," the OP concluded.

The post quickly gained traction online, with many users sharing their views. While some agreed with the original poster, others said it's not ridiculous to compare ourselves to a country that was a part of us until 75 years ago.

"It is not that ridiculous to compare yourself to a country that was basically a part of you until 75 years ago. Till the 80s and 90s when they were doing better than us, we were comparing. So, this is quite natural. At the same time gloating about our relative strength at this time is pointless. I hope that the lessons that we learn based on the comparison is not to follow their poor decisions regarding pushing religion into every aspect of life but to do the exact opposite and focus on aspects that can help us grow," one user wrote.

"It's not a delusion, it's copium. We're waist deep in shit, while they are neck deep in shit. It's easier to throw punches or insult each other than to climb out of shit, and out shit elites love that," commented another.

"I actually agree with the spirit of your post. Your description of Pak is apt and accurate too and comparing against them shouldn't be a flex. Here's where I differ. I'd be careful over glamorizing China. Their show of strength and prowess and this appearance of having their act together is partly due to their state controlled media. IOW, all their problems are hidden and kept under wraps, which is why all global social media companies are banned there. They tightly control what they want you to see. Not saying their technology advancements are n't real. But it also sits atop a mound of stealing, copying tech, human rights abuse and similar rural problems as other Asian countries. I'd tamper my praise of China," expressed a third user.

"It's easier to feel good about yourself comparing to someone worse than you than to actually do the hard self-reflection when comparing to someone better than you," wrote another.