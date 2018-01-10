'Padmavat' May Not Have 300 Cuts, But That Doesn't Stop Twitter's Jokes

*Padmavati releases after 300 cuts*- (@firkiii) January 9, 2018
*Movie starts*
*Jauhar scene*
****The End****
Padmavat has been asked to make 300 cuts by Censor Board.- Jet Lee(Vasooli Bhai) (@Vishj05) January 9, 2018
Makers should now release the movie as MMS.
Padmavat(i) to release with 300 cuts...
Itne k baad toh sirf GIF jitni bachegi movie- Shivansh Sharma (@ShivanshLIVE) January 9, 2018
*Padmavat releases after 300 cuts*- ! (@imprash_joshi) January 9, 2018
Iska matlab Deepika, Shahid aur Ranveer as a guest appearance dikhenge !! #Padmavat
Surgeon: I did a total of 7 surgeries today. Made a whooping 12 cuts.- Harsh Mittal (@Bhand_Engineer) January 9, 2018
Barber: I had 27 customers today. Did 27 haircuts.
Censor Board: We reviewed Padmavat today.#Padmavat#300Cuts
#Padmavat- Mogambo (@UberHandle) January 9, 2018
Before Censor
After 300 cuts by Censor Board#Padmavatipic.twitter.com/YqV2rlv49G
After 300 cuts #Padmavat will be released during #Padman's interval break- Sunny (@sunil_ss7) January 9, 2018
After 300 cuts the SBI employees can watch padmavat movie even during their lunch break .- Kshitiz Bhardwaj (@ImmaJoking) January 9, 2018
#Padmavat after 300 cuts.. pic.twitter.com/tMxdHSmLcz- Fidus Achates (@Sohni_Bose) January 9, 2018
Pic 1 : #Padmavati- Sarkarsm (@thebakwaashour) January 9, 2018
Pic 2 : #Padmavat with 300 cuts pic.twitter.com/ptdDd5TgFs
Mr Joshi clarified yesterday that the certification process of Padmavat is complete and reports about cuts are simply "untrue".
"The makers have submitted the final film with agreed five modifications, these modifications have tried to incorporate observations and suggestions given by the advisory panel and also in keeping with the sentiments of society.
