'Padmavat' May Not Have 300 Cuts, But That Doesn't Stop Twitter's Jokes

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavat' will reportedly release on January 25.

*Padmavati releases after 300 cuts*



*Movie starts*



*Jauhar scene*



****The End**** - (@firkiii) January 9, 2018

Padmavat has been asked to make 300 cuts by Censor Board.



Makers should now release the movie as MMS. - Jet Lee(Vasooli Bhai) (@Vishj05) January 9, 2018

Padmavat(i) to release with 300 cuts...



Itne k baad toh sirf GIF jitni bachegi movie- Shivansh Sharma (@ShivanshLIVE) January 9, 2018

Iska matlab Deepika, Shahid aur Ranveer as a guest appearance dikhenge !! #Padmavat - ! (@imprash_joshi) January 9, 2018

Surgeon: I did a total of 7 surgeries today. Made a whooping 12 cuts.



Barber: I had 27 customers today. Did 27 haircuts.



Censor Board: We reviewed Padmavat today.#Padmavat#300Cuts - Harsh Mittal (@Bhand_Engineer) January 9, 2018

After 300 cuts #Padmavat will be released during #Padman's interval break - Sunny (@sunil_ss7) January 9, 2018

After 300 cuts the SBI employees can watch padmavat movie even during their lunch break . - Kshitiz Bhardwaj (@ImmaJoking) January 9, 2018