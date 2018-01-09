'Padmavat' vs 'PadMan' At Box Office? Twitter Has Just One Joke

If Padmavati does release on the same day as Padman, it will be a first for Hindi films. Two period films on the same day.- Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) January 8, 2018
#Padmavati & #Padman releasing together. Period.- Sidharth Jain (@irocksid) January 8, 2018
However, many on Twitter have now called for the period jokes to be retired.
Anyone else tired of the period film about period jokes? #Padmavat#Padman#BasBhai- vishal rai (@Iwriteandplay) January 9, 2018
That hasn't stopped Twitter from cracking jokes about the clash:
@akshaykumar 's Condition After Hearing That #Padmavati Will Clash With #PadManpic.twitter.com/6HmYklq8KT- D H R U V (@SuperADianDhruv) January 6, 2018
In fact, even Amitabh Bachchan joined the conversation:
T 2526 - 'PADMA' the operative key word for film release on 26th Jan 2018 :- Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 9, 2018
PADMAvat & PADMAn .. !! pic.twitter.com/pY4onjDEic
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavat stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, while R Balki's PadMan is a biographical drama with Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in the lead.
