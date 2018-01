'Padmavat' vs 'PadMan' At Box Office? Twitter Has Just One Joke

If Padmavati does release on the same day as Padman, it will be a first for Hindi films. Two period films on the same day. - Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) January 8, 2018

Anyone else tired of the period film about period jokes? #Padmavat#Padman#BasBhai - vishal rai (@Iwriteandplay) January 9, 2018

T 2526 - 'PADMA' the operative key word for film release on 26th Jan 2018 :

PADMAvat & PADMAn .. !! pic.twitter.com/pY4onjDEic - Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 9, 2018

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavat, after emerging from multiple controversies, is reportedly slated for a January 25 release, with a possible clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar- starrer PadMan. Now that the period drama is releasing on the same date as a film about periods, Twitter has predictably gone into an overdrive with punny jokes. While many are wondering which movie will fare better at the box office, others are have put on their funny caps to make the most obvious - period jokes. Here's what Twitter is saying about the Padmavat vs PadMan:However, many on Twitter have now called for the period jokes to be retired.That hasn't stopped Twitter from cracking jokes about the clash:In fact, even Amitabh Bachchan joined the conversation:Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavat stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, while R Balki's PadMan is a biographical drama with Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in the lead.Click for more trending news