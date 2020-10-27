Shivraj Chouhan Says Cases Against "Padmavat" Protestors To Be Cancelled

Shivraj Chouhan Says Cases Against 'Padmavat' Protestors To Be Cancelled
Bhopal:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the cases against those who protested against film "Padmavat" will be withdrawn. A memorial of Rani Padmavati will also be built in Bhopal, he said today.

Madhya Pradesh was one of six states where violence unfolded over the Deepika Padukone starrer, a fictionalised account of Rani Padmini of Rajasthan. The protesters alleged that the film distorted history and showed the queen in a poor light.

The film, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapur, was cleared by the censor board after a number of edits and a change of title from Padmavati to Padmaavat.

Still, violence unfolded across 6 states in January 2018 as the film released, with mobs targeting cinema theatres, malls and even market places. Trains were stopped and arson was reported from many places.

Comments
PadmavatShivraj Singh Chouhan

For the latest election news, analysis and live updates on Bihar Elections 2020, log on to NDTV.com/elections

Watch Live News:

nd-india