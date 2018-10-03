Ouch. US Burglar Throws Brick At Glass Only To Have It Bounce Back Into His Face

Footage shared by the police shows the man getting hit in the face by a brick.

They say an action will always have a reaction. A burglar in Maryland learned the truth of this the hard way - by getting hit in the face with a brick. Police in Prince George's County have shared footage of a robbery attempt gone wrong, where a man tries to break into a restaurant by shattering the front glass window with a brick. Unfortunately for him, the glass is bulletproof, and the brick bounces back to hit him in the face.

The case of instant karma was captured on the restaurant's CCTV cameras, and the footage shared by Prince George's County Police Department one day ago.

According to police, the robbery attempt took place on September 20. The man in the surveillance footage tried to break into a restaurant by using a brick or rock to shatter the front glass window.

"He tried three times. On the third attempt, the brick or rock flew back at him, appearing to hit him in the head. The suspect fell to the ground where he laid for a few minutes. He eventually got up and left the business," wrote the police in their account of the incident.

The case of the 'bad luck bandit', as he was dubbed by the police, left a lot of people on social media very amused.

Police are now searching for the man.

This is not the first time that bulletproof glass has foiled robbery attempts. In Malaysia last year, a group of thieves left a jewellery store empty-handed after failing to smash the glass display case open with hammers.