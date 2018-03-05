Oscars 2018: Emma Watson Sports 'Time's Up' Tattoo. Twitter Notices This

Emma Watson sported a tattoo with the words 'Times Up' on her arm. The missing apostrophe became Twitter's talking point.

Offbeat | | Updated: March 05, 2018 19:45 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Oscars 2018: Emma Watson Sports 'Time's Up' Tattoo. Twitter Notices This

Emma Watson photographed at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo Credit: AFP

Actor Emma Watson was dressed to the nines at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. She wore a classic black gown and sported a new fringe haircut. But the statement piece in her look was not jewelry or her clothes but a tattoo on her forearm. The tattoo honoured the Time's Up movement, an initiative that she lent her support to a couple of months ago. But the message was briefly overshadowed by a gaffe in the tattoo, which eagle-eyed netizens promptly noticed.

Comments
Close [X]
To show her support for the movement, the Harry Potter actor and UN Women Goodwill Ambassador sported a tattoo with the words 'Times Up' on her arm. It's unclear whether the tattoo is permanent or temporary but surely got all the eyes rolling for the wrong reason.
 
emma watson afp

The Harry Potter actor sported a tattoo with the words 'Times Up' on her arm at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo Credit: AFP

The missing apostrophe became Twitter's talking point - while some mocked the actor for the grammatical error, many defended her.
 
The Time's Up movement was created by hundreds of leading women in Hollywood in the wake of sexual assault and harassment allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. "The clock has run out on sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace. It's time to do something about it," says the official website.

Ms Watson has been a vocal advocate of the movement and even donated 1 million pounds to a campaign that aims at ending sexual harassment in the UK, reports the Telgraph.

Click for more trending news


Trending

Oscar 2018OscarsEmma Watson

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................