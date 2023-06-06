'Only Vegan Lunch On Site Or...': Bizarre Office Rule Goes Viral

The company wants its employees to eat only vegan food.

A job seeker tries to fulfill all the requirements that an employer demands from the applicant, which are generally the skillset and other formal requirements and testimonials of the candidate, but a bizarre demand by a company is going viral on social media.

The company asked its employee to confirm that he would only eat vegan food on office premises.

The applicant shared a portion of the email online, writing: "Applied for a job, received this in an email. Can they force this upon me or not hire me based on this?"

The reply read, "Thanks for your application. To help us shortlist, please reply to the following question:

"Our workplaces are strictly vegan. You do not have to be vegan away from work, but you do need to bring a vegan lunch and have plant milk to eat on-site or eat lunch off-site. Can you confirm you are fine with this?"

The post by the applicant on Reddit garnered a significant response from social media users, and the majority of them were slamming the unusual demand from the company.

"There's a vegan market here that has the exact same rules for employees. They don't want to risk any cross-contamination from your lunch," commented a user.

"I once applied to a restaurant that was the same. They said I could eat non-vegan foods somewhere outside with some distance or at home but forbidden on site," wrote another user.

One of the social media users wrote in the comment section that this job application was for a dog rescue centre.