Watch: Store Worker Runs Out At Top Speed After Spotting A Snake

A store worker was filmed running out after catching sight of a snake.

Snakes have often been found in the unlikeliest of places, taking the finders by surprise. Needless to say, most of these surprises are unpleasant and usually lead to a lot of hue and cry, with people going into a frenzy. Trying to get the snake out unharmed even while staying safe can also be tricky business. In a 38-second video that is going viral, we see CCTV footage of a similar incident in Chon Buri, Thailand. The video from June 8, 2021, shows a woman in a convenience store and her unexpected reptilian visitor.

What happens between the woman manning the store and the snake is very simple. We see the store employee alone in the store, getting up from her desk to check on something, when a snake slithers in through the door with remarkable speed, charging towards the desk. She turns around, and, in the blink of an eye, is out of the store, running for dear life.

In the span of a few hours, the video has garnered more than 24,000 views on YouTube, with hundreds of likes and comments..

While many users marvelled at the sheer luck of the employee who had left her desk right before the snake charged into the store, others users have found humour in this incident, joking about why the snake might have come at all.

One user joked about how the snake probably came to get a beer from the back of the store.

Another user commented, "Guess the boss didn't tell her she was switching shifts with a snake today".

One user remarked how the snake was the manager now, while another joked about how the snake would be leaving a one-star review of the store after being abandoned like that.

In a similar incident, another "giant" serpent was caught cruising around a house in Vietnam's Hai Phong, where it eventually got stuck in the kitchen, behind the refrigerator and washing machine. However, in a two minutes long video, the snake was filmed being captured carefully by a man who pulled it out from behind the refrigerator with the help of a cloth. Read about the incident here.

Have you ever had an encounter with a snake or any other reptile? Tell let us in the comments section below.