'One Of The Hardest Challenges': MrBeast Spends 7 Days In Croatia's Abandoned City

Popular YouTuber MrBeast spent seven days in an abandoned city as a part of his latest challenge. MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, called the challenge "one of the hardest" and since being shared two days ago, the video has amassed over 76 million views.

The challenge was shot in Kupari, a deserted Croatian coastal town close to Dubrovnik. Seven dilapidated hotels, the oldest of which is known as was built in 1920, make up the majority of the bay's structure. The town has been abandoned since the Croatian War of Independence in 1991

A supply of goods, including water, instant food, and sleeping bags, was handed to Jimmy and his friends to set up camp in a rather exposed building. The group originally set up their base in the building on the first day and were exposed to severe cold at night. While sleeping two of the team members woke up to the noise of glass shattering.

At one point in the challenge, two team members had to leave the city when half of their water supply was destroyed, as seen in the video. This left Mr Donaldson and Mark Rober to complete the challenge with a few members of the camera team. The Youtuber stated that one of the most difficult parts was dealing with loneliness.

This is not the first time he has attempted something like this. In November, MrBeast spent seven days sealed inside a coffin and buried underground in a jaw-dropping stunt. He stated that the stunt caused him "mental agony" and urged his followers to not try this at home.

The suit-clad celebrity was initially pulled down into the ground in a state-of-the-art transparent coffin, complete with food and water to begin this underground journey. The coffin also had cameras to record the video and make sure nothing went downhill.

The YouTuber along with his friends used an excavator to put 20,000 pounds of mud on top of the coffin, ensuring that it was below the surface. MrBeast said in the video, "I'm entrusting my life to this coffin for the next seven days." He used a walkie-talkie to communicate with his team who was on the surface. The daredevil found the seven-day dirt nap to be extremely exhausting despite the safety precautions. Although the stunt was voluntary, he broke down in tears on multiple occasions, including when he was being taken out of the casket. Another worry was that after spending so much time in a small area, he would get blood clots in his legs and would be unable to stand. Fortunately, he survived his brief internment without experiencing any injury.