One Man's "Terrible" Comment For Indian Food Starts All-Out War On Twitter

"Indian food is terrible," wrote Twitter user Tom Nichols.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: November 25, 2019 12:37 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
One Man's 'Terrible' Comment For Indian Food Starts All-Out War On Twitter

A controversial tweet on Indian food has outraged many. (Representative Image)


When US academic Tom Nichols tweeted about his dislike for Indian food, he probably had no idea it would blow up on the microblogging website, polarising opinion and triggering a massive debate online. That's exactly what happened on Sunday, when Mr Nichols responded to a tweet asking to share their "most controversial food opinion".

"Indian food is terrible and we pretend it isn't," he wrote. The tweet immediately garnered a flood of comments, many from angry Indian food-lovers.

Since being posted on Sunday, Tom Nichols' tweet has collected over 12,000 'likes' and a ton of comments trolling him. "Imagine going through life being this flavorless," wrote one Twitter user, while another said: "This is absolutely the worst take ever on this website."

Some Twitter users pointed out that his argument was inherently flawed, as there is no such thing as 'Indian cuisine' as a whole.

Others tried to get him to change his opinion.

Top Chef host, author and model Padma Lakshmi had a sharp retort to the tweet.

And a lot of outrage was generated by the tweet.

A few also agreed with him.

Mr Nichols himself seemed unfazed by the criticism, defending his position in a number of follow-up tweets. "The only two foods that I don't eat: Ethiopian and Indian. I'm pretty open about the rest of it," he wrote in one.

Where do you stand on this debate? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news




Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Tom NicholsIndian foodcontroversial tweet

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
MaharashtraRahul GandhiSensexFASTagSolar Eclipse ParliamentKailash JoshiJharkhandAir Quality IndexLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusAnti Pollution MaskKeypad MobilePagalpanti MovieFASTag IndiaMaharashtra News

................................ Advertisement ................................