'One Crack And It's Over': Couple's Video Of Underwater Hotel Stuns Internet

Glimpses from the luxurious underwater hotel room. Image credits: karaandnate/Instagram.

A captivating video showcasing a couple's lavish stay in a luxurious underwater hotel room has taken social media by storm, igniting a flurry of reactions from intrigued users. The footage, shared by renowned travel bloggers Kara and Nate on Instagram, offers a glimpse into the opulent accommodations and the unique experience of residing beneath the ocean's surface.

In the video, Kara and Nate can be seen venturing into their extraordinary abode, accessed via a private elevator that descends into the depths of the ocean. As they explore the submerged quarters, viewers are treated to panoramic views of marine life through expansive windows, providing a surreal backdrop to their luxurious getaway.

Since its posting last month, the video has garnered significant attention, amassing over 74.8 million views. However, along with admiration for the lavish accommodations, the clip has sparked a debate among users, many expressing apprehension about the idea of staying in an underwater room.



Instagram users flooded the comments section with mixed reactions, with some expressing apprehension at the thought of being submerged in darkness, surrounded by the unknown depths of the ocean. One user remarked, "Imagine how dark it gets at night, and you have no idea what's behind that glass. No thanks. I'm good. Hard pass." Another echoed similar sentiments, sharing, "Imagine waking up at night because you hear a window cracking."

"I stayed in this exact room and was nervous, but it was a beautiful experience," a third said. "One crack and it's over, no thank you," a fourth said.

Many admitted to feeling a sense of unease or breathlessness while watching the tour.

"Why did I hold my breath watching this tour?" commented one Instagram user.