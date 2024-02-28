'One Chai, Please': Bill Gates Enjoys Tea Made By Dolly Chaiwala

The video opens with Bill Gates placing an order for "one chai".

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and a philanthropist, is currently on a visit to India, and his various excursions have created considerable attention and discussion on the internet.

In a recently shared video on social media, Bill Gates was captured relishing a cup of chai from a renowned tea stall in India. The footage shows Mr Gates engaging with Dolly Chaiwalla, a celebrated tea vendor and a familiar presence on social media, while enjoying a cup of chai prepared by him.

The video opens with Mr Gates placing an order for "one chai" with Chaiwalla. Chaiwalla then prepares the tea in his signature style, using a special cart. The final shot shows Gates enjoying the piping hot tea from a glass.

The video concludes with Mr Gates taking a sip of the hot beverage from a glass and posing for a photo with Dolly Chaiwalla, accompanied by the text "Looking forward to many chai pe charcha," which translates to "looking forward to many conversations over chai." This suggests Gates may be looking forward to further interactions and discussions during his visit to India.

The video has garnered significant attention online, with many surprised and delighted to see Mr Gates embracing the local culture and enjoying a cup of chai from a popular street vendor.

The video has garnered approximately 4 million views on social media, accompanied by nearly 300,000 likes on Instagram.