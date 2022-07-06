On International Kissing Day, Video of Boy Kissing Baby Deer Wins Internet

Photo shows a boy wearing a blue cap and a black t-shirt kissing a baby deer.

Videos of children playing with animals are very popular on the internet. There are numerous such videos, which are widely shared on social media. One such video that shows a little child gently kissing a baby deer is going viral.

It was shared by a user named Jesse Ramirez on Instagram last month but is winning hearts on the internet. "The kid is living the dream," says the text super on the video.

It shows a boy wearing a blue cap and a black t-shirt kissing a baby deer. Thinking he may not have kissed the deer properly, he holds the deer's chin again and kisses it, then walks away.

The deer in the video does not appear to be irritated by the boy's behaviour and appears to enjoy his gentle and friendly persona.

Since being shared, the video has received over 33,000 views and more than 3,000 likes on Instagram.

Users left heartfelt remarks in the comment section of the post.

"With the Tyler Childer song chillin and Nirvana's old school T-shirt absolutely love it nothing better really," wrote a user.

Another user simply wrote, "Precious."

