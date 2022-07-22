On CBSE Results Day, Twitter Tops With Funny Memes And Jokes

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today declared the Class 12 and Class 10 board exams, bringing an end to to a long year for students and parents. Students and parents faced numerous challenges this year due to the Covid pandemic. The overall pass percentage in Class 12 fell to 92.71 per cent this year.

After the results were declared, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages and #cbseclass12 and #CBSEResults2022 trended on Twitter for several hours. The announcement also triggered a variety of memes and jokes.

Here are some of the best and funniest memes on CBSE results:

When my relatives knows about today is the CBSE result day. #cbseresults2022#CBSENews They be like :- 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/HbqNpjR5fa — ALEX 🇮🇳 (@LET_ME_DISTRACT) July 22, 2022

For the first time, the CBSE exams were conducted in two terms. While the first term was conducted in November-December in 2021, the second term was held in May-June.

A weightage of 30 per cent has been given to first term marks while 70 per cent weightage has been accorded to the second term marks.