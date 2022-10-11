On Camera: Women Fight Over Gym Equipment, Video Goes Viral

Reacting to the hair-pulling, a user wrote, "Great workout for strong hair."

Ignoring proper gym etiquette can lead to some nasty blowups, especially since one is pumped with so much adrenaline during a workout. One such case was caught on camera where a woman snuck in and pushed another who was in line to use a piece of gym equipment, the Smith machine.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows a woman in a black shirt waiting her turn as another woman finishes her set at the Smith machine. Once done, she makes her way to machine when another woman in a yellow shirt swoops in and pushes her out of the way.

Kalesh Inside GYM for Smith Machine pic.twitter.com/KXy6v9UyWj — r/Bahar Ke Kalesh (@Baharkekalesh) October 9, 2022

The fight quickly turns ugly with the two pulling each others hair. Two other women step in to break the fight and manage to pull them off each other.

"Burned lot of calories out there," a user joked. Another wrote, "Great workout for strong hair."

While there are no reports yet of either party sustaining any major injuries in this fight, there was a case in March this year where a 45-year-old man was stabbed to death in Delhi after a fight broke out between two groups over playing loud music inside a gym.