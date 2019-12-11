On Camera: UK PM Boris Johnson Walks Into Fridge To Avoid TV Reporter

UK PM Boris Johnson was seen walking into a fridge.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was filmed retreating into a fridge to avoid a TV interview. The incident occurred on Wednesday when he was confronted by Good Morning Britain's reporter Jonathan Swain during an early morning visit to Modern Milkman, a business in Yorkshire, reports The Guardian.

In the video that is being widely circulated online, one of Mr Johnson's aides can be seen mouthing "oh for f***'s sake" as Mr Swain approached the British Prime Minister. Back at the studio, the ITV show's hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid appeared shocked by the foul language.

During the exchange, Mr Swain asked Mr Johnson to "deliver on your promise to talk to Piers and Susanna". "Morning prime minister, would you come on Good Morning Britain, prime minister?" Mr Swain is heard saying.

"I'll be with you in a second," Mr Johnson replied, before walking into a large fridge.

"He's gone into the fridge!" Mr Morgan exclaimed as the UK PM disappeared into the freezer stacked with milk bottles.

Watch the video below:

According to The Independent, the incident occurred two months after Mr Johnson said he would appear on Good Morning Britain "as soon as I possibly can". Since then, Piers Morgan says, ITV has asked him to appear on the show "every single day for the last six weeks" and he has not.

Mr Johnson was accused on Monday of grabbing a journalist's phone and putting it into his pocket to avoid looking at an image of a boy sleeping on a hospital floor.