On Camera, R Ashwin Spotted Sniffing His Vest, Internet Says ''Meme Gold''

A hilarious moment was caught by eagle-eyed viewers, featuring Ravichandran Ashwin.

Team India secured a straightforward win over Zimbabwe in their final Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. As is the ritual, comical and noteworthy actions by Indian sportspersons on the field, often find their way to social media, making them subject of memes. One such hilarious moment was caught by eagle-eyed viewers, featuring Ravichandran Ashwin.

A meme account on Twitter called chintubaba shared the funny clip and wrote, "Ashwin Anna Supremacy. This is the right way to find your clothes.'' The incident has given ample fodder to makers of memes on social media which are doing the rounds on social media.

Watch the clip here:

Ashwin Anna Supremacy



This is the right way to find your clothes pic.twitter.com/a9YSakerU4 — chintubaba (@chintamani0d) November 7, 2022



In the 11-second clip, Team India captain Rohit Sharma is seen discussing the nitty-gritties of the concluded match. However, that's not what the viewers are interested in. In the backdrop, off-spinner R Ashwin, oblivious that he is in the camera frame, is seen supervising two Indian cricket jerseys. In an amusing turn of events, he then goes on to sniff those vests, apparently to check which one is his. The sniffing seems to have worked, as he dropped one vest and walked off with the other one.

Needless to say, the hilarious post has attracted a volley of amused reactions and comments. So far, the post has amassed 3.78 lakh views, 4,959 retweets and 709 quote tweets. Several users found Mr Ashwin's action relatable, while others got nostalgic about their hostel days.

One comment read, ''I just want Ashwin to keep playing just for such entertaining moments, meme gold!'' Another commented, "This is ultimate way to find which shirt is washed/used. The boy thing.'' A third said, "Eve I use this technique, to identify which vests I have worn already and which is not..''. Yet another added, "He just forgot he is amidst 83k crowd. hope both were his or he has the ability to smell out who wore those t-shirts.''

