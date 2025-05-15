On Camera: Bull Breaks Loose Amid Family Function, Sends Guests Flying

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A bull unexpectedly appeared at a family celebration, causing chaos. The incident was filmed and has since gone viral on social media. Initially calm, the bull broke loose and charged at fleeing guests.

A family function took a wild turn after an unexpected guest caused quite a scene. The surprise guest? A bull that caught everyone at the celebration completely off guard. The incident was caught on video, and the footage is now going viral online. The clip opens with people dancing at what appears to be a lively celebration. At first glance, everything seems normal - guests are dancing, music is playing, and cash is flying through the air. However, right in the middle of the crowd stands a bull, restrained by a rope.

Initially, the bull seems calm. But within seconds, it becomes agitated, breaks loose, and begins charging at the guests. As it gets out of control, chaos erupts. The crowd scatters in fear, trying to get out of its way. The animal, meanwhile, climbs onto the stage, knocking several people over before calming down.

The video was shared on X by an account called Ghar Ke Kalesh. "Panic at the disco after a bull attack," read the caption of the post.

The location where the incident took place is not known.

On social media, the video has accumulated more than 243,000 views, 230 retweets and over 2,500 likes. While some users joked about the incident, others were quick to find the culprit. Several users pointed out that a woman in a yellow-and-black saree triggered the bull when she tried to pick up money from under the animal.

Reacting to the clip, one user jokingly wrote, "looks like I should start taking zodiac signs seriously from now on." "This is India. Anything can happen any minute," commented another.

"It seems that yellow saree bhartiya naari gone after bull's priced possession so he tried to flee," wrote a third user. "That lady who went under spoiled the game," pointed out another.

"After my investigation this aunty in the black & yellow saree is the main culprit who triggered the bull," humourously wrote one user. "At 0:07 one aunty on left of the bull tried to pick money from under the bull, which triggered the bull," commented another.