Olympic Skier's Urine-Written Anti-ICE Message On Ice Sparks Debate

British-American Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy surprised many people online after he shared a post that quickly spread across social media. The post showed a graphic anti-ICE message that appeared to be created by urinating on ice. The image shocked fans and followers and started a strong debate about how far athletes should go when speaking out on political issues.

Gus Kenworthy was Born in Chelmsford, England, he spent most of his life in the US, where he won silver in ski slopestyle at Sochi 2014 for Team USA. In 2019, he switched allegiance to Great Britain, reported NYPost.

In a post shared on his Instagram, Kenworthy urged people to contact their senators and voice their concerns against ICE. He also provided a sample message for people to use when calling.

He mentioned, "You can call your Senator at (202) 224-3121 to speak up against ICE and put pressure on them during the current DHS funding negotiations."

He shared the sample script for the same. The sample script reads, "Hi, my name is [Your Name], and I'm a constituent from [Your City, State]. I'm calling to urge Senator [Name] to refuse to support any final Department of Homeland Security funding agreement that fails to meaningfully rein in ICE and Border Patrol. Innocent people have been murdered, and enough is enough. We can't wait around while ICE continues to operate with unchecked power in our communities. Senators still have leverage right now, and Senator [Name] must use it to demand real guardrails and accountability - including getting ICE and CBP out of our communities, ending blank-check funding for brutality, and establishing clear limits on warrantless arrests, profiling, and enforcement at sensitive locations like schools and hospitals. Please pass this message along to the Senator. Thank you."

According to a BBC report, no action will be taken against Kenworthy for sharing this post. A spokesperson for the International Olympic Committee told the Press Association that all athletes are allowed to express their opinions during the Olympic Games under guidelines governing athlete expression. He also said the IOC does not control individual social media posts.

Social Media Reaction

Some supporters praised Kenworthy for being bold and honest, while others criticised the post for being too graphic.

One user commented, "10/10 amazing rooting for you at the olympics king."

Another user noted, "Thank you for using your platform to speak about this incredibly important issue. Many are silent, too many."

"The best picture I have seen so far," added a third user.