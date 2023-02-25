Old Video: Zookeeper Places Head Inside Crocodile's Mouth, This Happens Next

The old video has accumulated more than 1,800 likes and over 44,000 views.

A horrific old video has resurfaced online showing the moment a crocodile bit a zookeeper's head before viciously thrashing him side to side. The short clip was shared a few days back by an Instagram page called 'earth.reel'. According to the Express, the incident took place in 2017 at a free crocodile show on the island of Ko Samui, in Thailand.

In the video, a zookeeper is seen kneeling before a crocodile and placing his entire head inside its motionless mouth. The man holds his position for ten seconds before the reptile suddenly snaps down on his head and violently thrashes him around.

"WARNING! Not for Weak Heart People," the Instagram user wrote in the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

Towards the end of the clip, as the crocodile continues to thrash the man around, shrieks are heard in the background. But fortunately, seconds later he is left on the ground reeling from his injuries while the crocodile slides back into the water.

According to the Express, the horrifying incident took place around six years back at one of Thailand's famed crocodile shows for a small group of people on the tourist island of Ko Samui. At the time, it was reported that the zookeeper's condition remained unknown. The man was also said to have been "showing off" previous crocodile-related wounds, including a missing finger, to the crowd of six shortly before the performance.

Also Read | Bureaucrat Shares Pic Of Old Indian Coins, Internet Says "Gone Are The Beautiful Era Of 90s"

Meanwhile, on Instagram, the old video has accumulated more than 1,800 likes and over 44,000 views. In the comment section, one user wrote, "If you mess with a wild animals, you have to expect this will probably happen, and it is on you". Another said, "When you play with fire you get burned, when you play Russian roulette you get shot, when you play with alligators or crocodiles you get your a** ate up lol the lesson here has been learned by the idiot and taught by the wild a** professor."

"Some people have to learn the hard way," added third. "Human stupidity is unbelievable!! I can't believe what this guy does!! What the animal does is instinct, what the other animal does is stupidity," expressed fourth.

Featured Video Of The Day PM Modi Plays Drum As He Inaugurates Cultural Festival In Delhi