Old Video Shows Elephant Returning A Child's Shoe At Zoo, Internet In Awe

Though strong and huge, elephants are called gentle giants for a reason. They are considered to be one of the most adorable creatures, who win our hearts with their cute and playful antics. They are also exceptionally intelligent, calm, and sensitive animals, capable of understanding emotions. One such heartwarming video of an elephant at a zoo in China has resurfaced on the internet, leaving users in awe. Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared the video which shows an elephant returning a child's shoe that accidentally fell inside its enclosure.

Sharing the video, Mr Nanda wrote, ''He is confined. But not his spirits & compassion. Returns the shoe of a child that accidentally fell in its enclosure. (Free wild from cages).''

Watch the video here:

He is confined. But not his spirits & compassion 😊😊

Returns the shoe of a child which accidentally fell in its enclosure.

(Free wild from cages) pic.twitter.com/odJyfIjM9Y — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) September 28, 2023

The video opens to show the 25-year-old male elephant named Shan Mai noticing a fallen shoe in its enclosure in Weihai City in Shandong, China. The intelligent jumbo soon picks the shoe up with its trunk and returns it back to the boy, amid loud cheers.

The internet loved the sweet moment and many were amazed by the elephant's kindness and intelligence. Others said that the animal should be set free and not be confined in a zoo. One user wrote, ''Time to exchange places..as the gesture in this video is humane and so-called human gone wild.''

Another commented, ''He should be freed & sent to his original habitat!''

A third said, ''Intelligent and sensitive beings.'' A fourth added, ''So much of Brains & Love packed in an Elephant! He even rested his trunk on the grill, maybe for some petting.'' A fifth commented, ''Brings tears, no animal should go through this.''

Last month, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan who regularly posts interesting wildlife videos, shared a sweet video showing a herd of elephants grazing and eating together. The video, captured from a protection tower, showed a herd of elephants grazing and enjoying their time together.

Notably, elephants are also known to develop strong, intimate bonds between friends and family members, and often participate in daily activities together.