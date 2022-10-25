Old Video Shows Cargo Train Crossing Seven-Lane Busy Highway Without Any Warning

The train did not flash any warning lights or boom gates

Old footage of a cargo train crossing a seven-lane busy highway in Azerbaijan has left social media users baffled. The undated video shared by user Kxmzs on Reddit shows a train rumbling over a busy motorway with no warning.

The train did not flash any warning lights or boom gates. Few car drivers were seen putting brakes while others were seen speeding up to race past the train.

The old video was shot in the city of Baku in Eastern Azerbaijan and the name of the highway is called Neftchillar Avenue.

Social media users were stunned after watching the video. A user commented, "I'm not an expert, but this seems inefficient and dangerous. Correct me if I'm wrong." Another user commented, "Are you saying that the scenario in this video was the intended path of the train? Just trying to understand more." The third user commented, "Why is there not even a traffic light?"

The fourth wrote, "This is so funny there's not even a sign. Imagine being new in town just cruising down the highway minding your own business." "What really amazes me about this is the lack of warning lights, barriers or anything else. The train company is like 'if they die, they die'," read another comment.

There is not much information on whether the trains use this highway as a substitute or for emergency purposes. This was captured by Javid Sadradinzadeshows.

According to reports, as of 2018, the train tracks have been redone and it no longer crosses the road.