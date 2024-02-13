Old Video Of Truck Narrowly Escaping Flash Flood Waters in Saudi Arabia Is Viral

The video also caught the attention of the internet users.

An intense race against time unfolded as bystanders gathered to witness flash flood waters cascading down King Abdullah Road in Houta Bani Tamim, Saudi Arabia. Localised flooding occurred due to heavy thunderstorms in the area in 2018. A truck found itself trapped amidst the rushing waters, narrowly escaping being swept away.

Just seconds away from being swallowed by the intense floods, the driver - surrounded by waters on his left and right - is seen navigating his way through the sand and racing against the waters to escape with his life.

The terrifying footage was originally captured in 2018 and the video shows a group of people frantically trying to escape unexpected floodwaters in a desert.

See the video:

The video also caught the attention of the internet users.

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, "That was scary.The driver is very lucky."

Another user wrote, "That was some quick thinking by the driver."

"This should be the next Super Bowl commercial for @toyota or whatever truck that is," the third user wrote.

"I loved how the other vehicle came and waited for him and they together left," the fourth user commented.

The fifth user commented, "Heart-pounding moment!!

Meanwhile, over the years, the area has experienced severe weather conditions throughout its winter and autumn seasons.

According to Saudi civil defence authorities, numerous individuals were rescued from vehicles engulfed by floodwaters in 2018.

Winter rainstorms and flooding occur almost every year in Jeddah, where residents have long decried poor infrastructure.