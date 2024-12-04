Old Video Of Pakistani Paraglider Landing On Chief Guest During Event Leaves Internet In Splits

An old video of a paraglider making an abrupt landing during an event in Pakistan has surfaced online and left social media users chuckling. The clip, shared on X by the popular account 'Ghar Ke Kalesh', captures the paraglider landing on the chief guest of the event. According to the Khaleej Times, the incident took place in 2023 at a celebration of Gilgit-Baltistan's 76th Independence Day. The event featured the paraglider making a dramatic entrance, followed by a trail of red and blue smoke.

In the video, the paraglider misestimated his landing time and speed. Instead of landing on the field, he ended up landing straight in the first row, where the chief guest was sitting. The people standing around the chief guest moved away quickly and no one seemed to be injured. The paraglider, on the other hand, was seen trapped in the damaged parachute after landing.

Bud Landed over Chief Guest in Pakistan😭

pic.twitter.com/1y9kjDiOzg — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) December 2, 2024

Since being shared on X, the video has amassed more than 604,000 views and nearly 8,000 likes.

Reacting to the clip, one user jokingly wrote, "Never a day goes by when Pakistan isn't doing Pakistani things." "He landed like Green Goblin in spiderman movie," commented another.

"We will never run out of funny content as long as Pakistan is there," said a third user. "The people still clapping and the camera man didn't move an inch," pointed out another.

"He might be landed at same spot while practicing.. they arranged VIP seating on the same area...not his fault!!" said one X user. "Average Pakistani when they hear Biryani is distributed for free,," reacted another.

The video was taken at a celebration of Gilgit-Baltistan's 76th Independence Day, which was on November 1, 2023.

