'Pakistan Being Pakistan': Viral Video Shows Pilot Cleaning The Windscreen

The video has sparked a conversation about airline safety protocols

A viral video circulating on social media captures a Pakistani airline pilot cleaning the windscreen of his aircraft just before takeoff. The footage shows a Serene Air pilot leaning out of the plane's side window to clear the view ahead.

Local media reports indicate that the incident took place on an Airbus A330-200, operating an international flight between Pakistan and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. While it's uncommon for pilots to handle such tasks, the video has sparked a conversation about airline safety protocols and the duties of ground staff.

See the viral video here:

Pilots in Pakistan are Cleaning the glass of Plane😭

pic.twitter.com/FMkQ8ugI2g — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 2, 2024

Commenting on the video, a user questioned, "Pilot h ya bus conductor (Is he a pilot or a bus conductor)".

"Pakistan being Pakistan," another user commented on the video.

"Hilarious, This could happen only in Pakistan," the third user wrote.

However, a section of the internet said that it is a normal practice.

"Frankly, Pilots do this. Not everyone, sometimes those who are not satisfied by windscreen cleaning," a user wrote.

"Pilots clean all the time," another user wrote.

