Old Video Of Man Squeezing Himself To Get Inside Packed Mumbai Metro Train Goes Viral

An old video of a man squeezing himself inside a crowded Mumbai Metro train is going viral on social media again. The 12-second-clip was shared on Twitter on Monday by user Gina Kholkar with the caption "Marol... 3 years back".

The video opened to show the man, dressed in a formal pink shirt, struggling to make space for himself in the packed coach of transport. He was seen adjusting himself in the little space available in the metro. At one moment, the passenger was even seen walking out of the coach after facing discomfort to fit in.

However, seconds before the closure of the gate, he returned firmly to successfully make his way inside the crowded train.

The clip is three years old and was shot at the Marol Naka Metro Station in Mumbai. The passenger's adjustment to travel on the train left internet users stunned.

"Mumbai metro's are getting worse to travel than Mumbai locals," wrote one user. "Adjustment is more important part in our life also in #Mumbai," said another.

A third commented, "Stop making fun of people. This is Mumbaikars routine," while a fourth jokingly added, "This shows that there is place for everyone in Mumbai."

The video garnered more than 167,000 views and nearly 200 likes.

Metro trains are a major part of transportation in India's urban areas. Earlier this month, a video of the Motera Stadium Metro Station in Ahmedabad had also gone viral on social media, with pictures of dirty spots caused by littering and spitting by commuters.

This metro station is a part of the Ahmedabad Metro's North-West Corridor, which connects APMC Vasna to Motera, and was made accessible to the general public on October 6.