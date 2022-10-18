Old Video Of Komodo Dragon Eating A Turtle Then Playing With Its Shell Goes Viral

The video was posted by a Twitter user Fascinating

Komodo dragons are the world's biggest lizards, they have shark-like teeth and poisonous venom. The dominant predator can eat almost anyone and anything. Now, an old video of a Komodo dragon eating a turtle and then playing with its shell has gone viral, again.

The video is from 2019 and it has managed to grab the internet's attention. The giant lizard can be seen walking on the beach while devouring its meal with its head jammed into the turtle's shell. Once done relishing the turtle, the Komodo dragon emerges from the shell and casts it aside.

The video was posted by a Twitter user Fascinating, the caption read, "A komodo dragon ate a turtle and then wore it like a hat."

A komodo dragon ate a turtle and then wore it like a hat.

The video has accumulated nearly 4 lakh views, with 8,965 likes and hundreds of comments.

A user wrote, "These creatures are savage. If they dont kill their prey right away they stalk it till they do." Another user wrote, "Ok that is terrifying." Third user commented, "Nature is so violent."

In 2021, the giant lizards were listed as "endangered." Komodo dragons -- the world's largest living lizards -- are found only in the World Heritage-listed Komodo National Park and neighbouring Flores.

A zoo in Indonesia is breeding Komodo dragons in an effort to save the world's largest lizards from extinction, with climate change posing new dangers for the fearsome creatures.