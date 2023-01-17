Old Video Of Man Releasing Bag Full Of Snakes Into The Wild Stuns Internet

The video has garnered more than 2,800 likes and over 50,000 views.

An old video of a fearless man releasing dozens of snakes into the wild has resurfaced online and grabbed the attention of internet users. The short clip was shared a few days ago by an Instagram handle called Snake World.

The video shows a man on the premises of a forest, carrying a huge bag filled with snakes. At first, he appears to struggle with the sack as he jiggles the bag quite a few times. However, seconds later, a group of snakes fall from the sack in large numbers.

Watch the video below:

The video shows dozens of snakes coiling on the ground, creating a queasy pool of moving snakes. In the clip, the man also goes on to try and separate the snakes with his bare hands. He unflinchingly untangles the reptiles one after another and directs them towards the forest.

Since being shared, the hair-raising video has left internet users shocked. "He is a man of championing in snake world. no joke just imagine he touch all kind of snake by his bare hand. BRAVO BROTHER," wrote one user.

"What snakes are those? And why they don't bite him?" said another concerned user. A third commented, "A bag full of nope," while a fourth added, "He did the right thing."

Meanwhile, speaking of snakes, last month, another video made its way to social media where a man was seen giving a 'bath' to a huge king cobra. The video showed the man casually pouring water from a bucket over the reptile without any fear. At one point, the person even holds the snake's head while at the end we see the serpent trying to get hold of the mug by itself.

