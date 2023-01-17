Video Of Men Playing Football Using Crutches Inspires Internet

The undated video was shared on Twitter by Indian Police Service officer Santosh Singh

When you are truly passionate about something, nothing can stop you from achieving it. The world throws us many obstacles, but it is how we overcome them that matters. This was proven right by a group of specially-abled men who defied all odds by playing a game of football. People normally assume that a high-intensity sport like football would require players to be physically fit. However, a video going viral shows that even without having fully-functional limbs, one can ace the sport.

The undated video originally credited to World Amputee Football Federation was shared on Twitter by Indian Police Service officer Santosh Singh. The 1-minute and 20-second clip shows a football match between Spain and England's specially-abled team. In the video, several amputee men wearing crutches play the game with enthusiasm and don't let their disability hold them back. Players are seen kicking the football, scoring amazing goals and celebrating with their teammates, as they enjoy the game.

"Human spirit has no limits," reads the caption.

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 79,000 views, 1819 likes and more than 270 retweets. Internet users admired their strength and resilience and hailed their efforts in pulling off a fantastic football match. One user said, '' Totally love their energy,'' while another commented, "Salute their spirit " A third wrote, '' Fortune favours the brave.''

There is no dearth of inspirational content on the internet. In a similar inspiring story, a 10-year-old girl from Bihar won hearts with her determination to reach school by hopping on one leg. The girl had met with an accident that robbed her of a leg. But this did not deter her spirit and love for studies and she continued to travel a kilometre to her school every day by hopping on one leg.

