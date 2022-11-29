Old Video Of Gorilla Dancing In A Tub Goes Viral Again, Internet Amused

Gorillas are capable and happy-go-lucky individuals.

Gorillas are fun loving creatures. Their sweet and little antics amuse people and can make anyone's day cheerful. They are capable and happy-go-lucky individuals. Now, an old video of a gorilla joyfully dancing and enjoying itself in a tub has gone viral and people are loving it.

In the short clip, the animal can be seen splashing water, dancing, twirling and swirling in a blue tub. The video was shared by internet user Fascinating on Twitter and since being shared it has amassed over 20 million views and 29,000 likes. According to Time, the gorilla is named Zola and resides at the Dallas Zoo. The animal can be seen dancing to the song, "Maniac."

Throwback to this Gorilla in a pool dancing to Maniac.pic.twitter.com/5qRl88JeDc — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) November 29, 2022

"Throwback to this Gorilla in a pool dancing to Maniac," reads the caption of the clip.

Several users commented on the wholesome video. One wrote, "Today's Smile maker!!! Make today a great one!"

"Dancing like its never danced before....." said another internet user.

A third person said, "This is cool but DAMN that gorilla looks POWERFUL!"

"This gorilla has a good taste in music! :P"

Many could not help it but appreciate the animal's dance moves and various users left heart emojis in the comments section.

Recently, a video of a baby gorilla sitting amidst a dense forest and trying out how to beat its chest like big gorillas went viral. The baby gorilla hadn't learned how to beat his chest yet. So, when no one was watching him, the little gorilla decided to give it a try. The adorable gorilla attempted to pound his chest in the most dignified way but kept falling down.

