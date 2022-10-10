Old Video Of A Bride Taking Nap During Wedding Rituals Leaves Internet In Splits

Picture shows the bride dozing off during the wedding rituals.

Weddings are one of the most significant events in a person's life, yet weddings, in general, are tiresome for brides, especially when it is an Indian wedding. A hearty, traditional wedding has elaborate rituals and ceremonies. And for the big day, brides get exhausted, thanks to the extensive makeup and photoshoot sessions. Now, a video has surfaced on the internet showing an Indian bride taking a nap as the rituals were wrapping up in the morning.

An old video which is going viral again was posted by the bride herself on Instagram having the user name Battered Suitcase. "Here comes the sleepy bride (Me) when it's already 06:30 in the morning & the wedding is still going on," she wrote while sharing the post.

The viral video shows the bride, who was extremely tired till the rituals were wrapping up in the morning, can be seen falling asleep during her wedding while dressed in her heavy red and orange bridal attire.

With her groom standing beside her, the bride can be seen dozing off while sitting. The video has been captured by a user supposed to be the bride's friend named Palvi Sharma regardless of the bride knowing that she was being recorded.

The viral video has received 7.6 lakh views and more than 15,000 likes on Instagram after getting shared. Numerous users have posted heartfelt and relatable remarks under the post's comment area.

Relating the situation to herself, one user wrote, "Cutest bride and relatable I can relate totally to it."

"But her outfit is so pretty though Mashallah," a second user wrote while praising her outfit.

A third user commented, "How cute she is."