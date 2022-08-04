'Old Is Gold': Kili Paul Singing Raj Kapoor Song Wins Internet

The video has already accumulated more than one million views.

Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul is popular for making Instagram Reels where he is seen lip-syncing and sometimes dancing to Hindi movie songs. Now, he is back with another video, and this time he has taken the internet by storm by lip-syncing to Raj Kapoor's iconic song 'Kisi ki muskurahaton pe'.

Shared on Instagram on Wednesday, the video has already accumulated more than one million views and over 100,000 likes. "Old is gold," Paul captioned the post.

Take a look below:

The song was sung by Mukesh and the music was composed by Shankar Jaikishan.

In the video, Paul lip-synced to the popular song from the 1959 movie 'Anari'. He was also joined by his sister Neema Paul. The pair sang the song in perfect coordination.

Internet users were quick to react to the post. They flooded the comment section with fire and heart emojis. While some called it "awesome," others simply wrote, "wow".

One user commented, "So good." Another wrote, "Love u Kili.... Visit India we are waiting for you." "How can you be so pure and comfortable with all the Bollywood music....so natural! Well done man!" added fourth.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Paul was honoured by the Indian High Commission in Tanzania. He had posted about the award on his Instagram handle. The internet sensation was also praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address.

Talking about the work of Kili Paul and his sister, PM Modi called upon youngsters to make videos of famous Indian songs in different languages. He said that this will not only make them popular but also showcase the country's diversity to the new generation.

Kili Paul has 4.2 million followers on Instagram and he is followed by popular Indian celebrities, including Anurag Kashyap, Gul Panag and Richa Chadha.