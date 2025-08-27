"Oh My God": US Reporter's Ecstatic Reaction To Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Engagement On Live TV

A CBS White House correspondent was caught off guard while prepping for a live broadcast upon hearing news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement. The stunned reaction was caught on camera and later shared on social media by CBS after they announced the news. The video shows reporter Olivia Rinaldi scrolling through Instagram outside the White House when she stumbled upon Taylor Swift's engagement post. Her eyes widened, and her mouth dropped open in shock as she swiped through the photos Swift shared. The unexpected news left Ms Rinaldi momentarily stunned, and the reaction was caught on camera.

"Taylor Swift is engaged," she said, before waving her phone around in the air and looking up at the camera. "Taylor Swift is engaged!" "Come back to me," she said, apparently addressing a producer. "She just posted it! Oh, my god. Oh, my god."

Ms Rinaldi also squealed over Taylor Swift's massive engagement ring, saying, "Oh, it's huge! The ring is ginormous!" after seeing photos of it. The ring, designed by New York-based jewellery designer Kindred Lubeck, features an old mine brilliant-cut. Ms Rinaldi couldn't contain her excitement, looking at her phone and exclaiming, "This is so exciting! Oh my god! Oh my god!"

The CBS White House reporter then remarks, "I feel like Paul Revere right now."

"This is a very important moment for me in my professional career, because I get to announce that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged," she adds excitedly.

Olivia Rinaldi's relatable response delighted Swifties everywhere.

Notably, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Instagram, sharing photos of the romantic proposal with the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married". The post has garnered over 17 million likes, with fans and celebrities alike showering congratulations on the couple.

The couple's romance has been making headlines since July 2023, when Kelce attended Swift's Eras Tour show at Arrowhead Stadium and attempted to slip her his number on a bracelet. Although the plan didn't quite work out, they eventually started dating and went public with their relationship in October 2023 after appearing on Saturday Night Live together.

Recently, Swift made a debut podcast appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights, where she announced her upcoming album.

President Donald Trump also reacted to Swift and Kelce's engagement at the White House on Tuesday, telling a reporter, "Well, I wish them a lot of luck. I think he's a great player, he's a great guy. I think that she's a terrific person, so I wish them a lot of luck."