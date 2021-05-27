Odisha Reporter Asks Man Why He Stepped Out During Cyclone Yaas. His Reply Is Viral

A reporter's exchange with a man in Odisha has gone viral online.

A news anchor's attempt to report on Cyclone Yaas and its impact in Odisha quickly devolved into a comedy segment of sorts when the man he stopped for an interview gave him a brutally honest reply to his query. Parts of Odisha have been experiencing high-speed winds and heavy rains due to the "very severe cyclonic storm" Yaas. In such inclement weather conditions, the reporter for Naxatra News was surprised to see people out and about - and questioned one man about why he chose to step out in the midst of a cyclone.

The man's response has left the Internet in splits.

"Tez hawa chal rahi hai, toofan aane vala hai.. toh aap ghar se kyun nikle hain? (A storm is approaching, there are strong winds, so why have you stepped out of the house?)" the reporter asked the man.

The man responded: I have stepped out because you have stepped out too.

The reporter countered this by saying that he had stepped out only to cover the news.

"Hum nahi nikle toh aap kisko dikhayenge? (If we don't go out then whom will you show on the news?)," the quick-witted man responded.

A clip of the exchange was shared by Naxatra News on Facebook yesterday and has since gone viral online. It also made its way to Twitter, where it was shared by IPS officer Arun Bothra.

"Such a kind hearted man. Doing so much for the humanity. Respect," wrote Mr Bothra while sharing the video, tongue firmly in cheek.

The clip has racked up over 6,000 'likes' and 76,000 views on the microblogging platform, where users were left amused by the exchange. Take a look at some of the reactions it has garnered:

Cyclone Yaas crossed the north Odisha coast about 20 km south of Balasore between 10.30 and 11.30 am yesterday, with 130-140 km per hour winds and 150 km per hour gusts. At 5.30 pm it was over northeast Odisha, about 55 km west-northwest of Balasore.

Although landfall has been completed, heavy rains are still predicted and fishermen have been advised not to venture out to sea.