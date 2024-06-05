'Obsessed': Netflix On 54-Year-Old's Recreation Of Viral Gajagamini Walk From 'Heeramandi'

"Wow, this is just beautiful," said a user.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show 'Heeramandi' debuted on streaming giant Netflix and fans cannot get over Aditi Rao Hydari's walk in the song "Saiyaan Hatto Jaao". A clip from the song shows the character of Bibbojaan performing for Nawab Wal and captivating audiences with her Gajagamini walk. Now, a 54-year-old woman recreated Ms Hydari's viral walk and has left the internet amazed. Her video gained the attention of many social media users and the streaming giant itself.

Digital creator Neeru Saini frequently shares dancing videos on Instagram. She is seen in this most recent video sporting a silver blouse and a colourful lehenga. Wearing a mustard yellow dupatta adorned with mirror work, she recreates the popular walk with grace and elegance.

Since being shared, the viral post has amassed over three lakh likes and 16.9 million views on Instagram.

"OBSESSED, Neeru, tum bade WOW ho," Netflix wrote in the comments section alongside several emojis.

Another added, "You absolutely KILLED the Gajagamini walk!!!!! I love to see how multifaceted You are keep rocking and don't listen to the negative comments at all, they're too wrapped up in their biases to recognise talent."

"You are inspiration," said a person.

"Wow, this is just beautiful," said a fourth user.

A person said, "I think she is doing better than Aditi"

Another added, "If she can look THIS stunning at such an age, just imagine how gorgeous she must have looked in her prime! Also, you did and amazing job, your walk was quite great! Keep doing whatever satisfies/ pleases you, let the haters hate. Love love"

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' marked the debut OTT project of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The show premiered on Netflix on May 1. Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Richa Chadha, and Sonakshi Sinha also play pivotal roles in the series.

