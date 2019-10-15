Nusrat Jahan Asks Fellow MP Mimi Chakraborty A Question, Insta Responds

A picture shared by Nusrat Jahan on Instagram.

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan took to Instagram this evening to share a series of photographs of herself. Her Instagram album, captioned "Shades of life", has drawn appreciative as well as critical comments. The five photographs show Nusrat in a number of different poses, wearing a white top and hoop earrings.



"Shades of life..!! Pic courtesy 'Me'," the 29-year-old wrote while sharing the pictures, adding a winking face emoji at the end.





The pics have collected over 19,000 'likes' since being shared online less than two hours ago. While many complimented the former actress, others shared critical comments.



"Superb," wrote one person. "You are very beautiful," said another.



"Now you are an MP...keep doing work in your constituency instead of just posting pics," a commenter added, while another said: "Member of parliament or actress? Sometimes I really confused."



However, it was a comment by Nusrat Jahan, addressed to her friend and fellow Member of Parliament Mimi Chakraborty, that amused many.



"Bonua did I do my make up well?" she asked, tagging Mimi Chakraborty.



While Ms Chakraborty has yet to respond, a few Instagram users assured her that her makeup was perfect.



"Yes, you did," said one commenter. "Absolutely," another wrote.



Nusrat Jahan, a Trinamool Congress MP, won from West Bengal's Basirhat seat, while her party colleague Mimi Chakraborty is an MP from Jadavpur. In September, the two first-time parliamentarians starred in a song as a tribute to Goddess Durga to celebrate Durga Puja.

