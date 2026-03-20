"Now He'll Blame The Job Market": Bengaluru Techie Reveals Candidate With 13-Year Experience Fails Basic Coding Test In Interview

In the fast-paced world of technology hiring, even seasoned professionals can sometimes struggle with fundamental skills. A recent incident from Bengaluru has sparked online discussions after a candidate with 13 years of experience was unable to solve basic programming and database tasks. Monica, a software expert from Bengaluru, shared her experience on X. She explained that she interviewed a candidate with 13 years of experience who couldn't solve a simple sliding window problem or write a simple SQL query.

She wrote, "Just took an interview of a guy with 13 years of experience. He couldn't write a basic sliding window problem or a simple SQL query."

Monica added, "Now he'll blame the job market."

The incident has reignited the debate among experienced tech professionals on the need for continuous learning and skill upgradation.

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just took an interview of a guy with 13 years of experience. He couldn't write a basic sliding window problem or a simple SQL query.



Now he'll blame the job market😅 — Monica (@musing_monica) March 18, 2026

Social Media Reaction

The post quickly went viral, and many users commented on the discrepancy between the candidate's claims and actual skills.

One user commented, "I feel like people with experience often rely on memorization rather than understanding concepts."

Another user noted, "Are interviews still being done where the candidate is asked to write code? I thought AI had solved that problem."

"It's really sad to listen such about a guy with 13 years of experience," added a third user.