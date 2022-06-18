'Not Done Yet': Norwegian Dance Crew Now Grooves To 'Sadi Gali'

The groups energetic dance performance has taken social media viewers by surprise.

Indian weddings are known for dance on loud music. And the craze is picking up fast across the world. A dance crew from Norway is stealing hearts of people on social media with their amazing dance moves.

They are sharing back-to-back videos of their dance performances on songs from Hindi films on their Instagram account.

In the latest video, the members of the group that goes by the name thequickstyle on Instagram, can be seen dancing in a wedding on ‘Sadi Gali' from the film 'Tanu Weds Manu'.

“We are not done yet,” reads the caption of the post.

The film stars R Madhawan, Kangana Ranaut, Jimmy Sheirgill and other Bollywood stars.

The group's energetic dance performance has taken social media viewers by surprise.

“We are also not tired yet,” a user wrote.

“I loveeee these boys. What swag!! Such fine fun dancers. Raising the standards really high. Also, friendshipgoals,” commented a third user.

The latest video has received over 7 lakh views and more than 96,000 likes in just one day.

In their last video, the dancers grooved on ‘Kaala Chashma', a song by Amar Arshi from the movie ‘Baar Baar Dekho.'

The video received more than 2 million views and over 2 lakh likes.

