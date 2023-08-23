Noida: Video Of Pak Woman Fasting For Successful Landing Of Chandrayaan-3 Goes Viral

Seema Haider originally hails from Sindh province in Pakistan

Indians across the country are waiting with bated breaths to witness a historic event on Wednesday when Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 lands on the lunar surface at 6:04 pm. While devotees across the country are performing special prayers for the mission's success, people on social media are fervently hoping for the triumph of the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission.

Meanwhile, Seema Haider, a Pakistani citizen who illegally entered India, has once again attracted attention with a video of her going viral on social media. In the video, Mrs Haider who now lives in Noida with Sachin Meena revealed that she has observed a fast for Chandrayaan-3's successful landing. She also said that she would continue fasting until Chandrayaan-3 achieves a triumphant landing on the lunar surface.

Needless to say, the video has gone viral and also made 'Noida' one of the trending searches on X.

Here's the video:

Pakistani bride of #SachinMeena, #SeemaHaider fasting today for the success of #Chandrayaan3Landing



She praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said she will break her fast only after #Chandrayaan3 lands on the Moon successfully. pic.twitter.com/1Lec5Cn1Zs — Shameela (@shaikhshameela) August 23, 2023

In the video, she is seen with her hands folded in reverence before the Hindu deities' idols. She says, ''Though my health is not in its best state, I am observing a fast with the hope for Chandrayaan-3's successful landing scheduled for this evening. This accomplishment holds great promise for India's future. Therefore, I am committed to sustaining my fast until its successful landing. I offer my prayers to deities such as Radhe Krishna, in whom I place deep faith, as well as Shri Ram and all other revered Gods and Goddesses, seeking the triumph of Chandrayaan-3."

She added, ''Our Prime Minister has worked hard for this project. The successful landing of Chandrayaan will raise India's name globally.''

Earlier, Mrs. Haider was seen hoisting the Indian flag with her family in Noida ahead of India's 77th Independence Day.

Seema Haider, who hails from Sindh province in Pakistan, got in touch with Sachin Meena, 22, while playing the online game PUBG in 2019-20 and eventually, the two talked over Whatsapp and Instagram before falling in love with each other. She entered India illegally along with her four children on a bus via Pakistan on May 13 and was arrested. However, she was granted bail by a local court on July 7.

The couple now lives in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida, near Delhi, where he runs a provision store, according to Uttar Pradesh Police.