Pakistan Woman Who Came To India, Hoists Tricolour. And Here's What Anju Did

Pakistani citizen Seema Haider, who illegally entered India to live with Sachin Meena, was seen hoisting the Indian flag with her family in Noida ahead of India's 77th Independence Day. In a video that has surfaced on social media, Seema Haider and Sachin Meena were seen hoisting the Tricolour on Sunday as part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” celebrations at their residence in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. Clad in a Tricolour sari and donning a patriotic headband, she was also heard raising the slogans of ''Jai Mata Di,'' and chanting ''Bharat Mata ki Jai'' and ''Vande Mataram''.

During the occasion, Mrs. Haider, who had reportedly been offered a role in a Hindi film, also clarified that she has turned down the offer.

Meanwhile, across the border in Pakistan, Indian national Anju was seen celebrating Pakistan's Independence Day. Pakistan marks its independence day on August 14 every year, a day ahead of India's Independence Day.

Notably, Anju, who hails from Rajasthan, travelled to Pakistan on a month-long visa and married her Facebook friend Nasrullah, on July 25 after converting to Islam. The couple has been staying at Nasrullah's home in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as per PTI reports. The 34-year-old's husband said they are not divorced yet. The couple has a 15-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.

In a video shared on social media, Anju was seen cutting a cake along with Nasrullah at an event. The room was decorated with Pakistan's national flag and the people were seen singing and clapping.

NDTV cannot verify the authenticity of both videos, which are going viral.

Seema Haider, who hails from Sindh province in Pakistan, says she got in touch with Mr. Meena, 22, while playing the online game PUBG in 2019-20 and eventually the two talked over Whatsapp and Instagram before falling in love with each other. She entered India illegally along with her four children on a bus via Pakistan on May 13 and was arrested. However, she was granted bail by a local court on July 7.

The couple now lives in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida, near Delhi, where he runs a provision store, according to Uttar Pradesh Police.

Both love stories, which bear striking similarities, have generated massive public interest, in both nations. Seema Haider's viral videos, in particular, have opened floodgates of memes on social media.