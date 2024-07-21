'Nobody Can Restart You': Delhi Police Educate Commuters Amid Microsoft Outage

The internet users loved Delhi Police's witty take on the matter.

Windows users worldwide encountered the dreaded Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error on Friday morning. Several users on the internet took to X to vent their frustration, while reports on Downdetector in India revealed a Microsoft service outage. Capitalizing on the downtime caused by the tech issues, the Delhi Police issued a timely reminder. They shared an advisory in the form of a meme, urging people to prioritize safety and avoid using mobile phones while crossing roads.

The post read, "You can run into a problem if you see phone while driving... and then nobody can restart you!"

#Bluescreen or any screen, avoid seeing it while driving!



Safety Azure-d pic.twitter.com/JTqwukL8Pw — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 19, 2024

A user wrote, "One of the coolest govt handles by far."

Another user wrote, "I want to hire Delhi police social media admin."

The third user wrote, "True, The only crash we want to see is our laptops rebooting, not our cars!"

This is not the first time Delhi police have used such a template to spread awareness among Delhiites in a witty manner. Earlier, Delhi Police commemorated India's T20 World Cup win by acknowledging the nation's long wait for this glorious moment.

Taking to X, the Delhi Police said, "We all waited 16 years 9 months 5 days (52,70,40,000 seconds) for India to win another T20 World Cup."

"Let's be a little patient at traffic signals too. Good moments are worth the wait. What say?" Delhi police added in the post signalling the patience that Indians showed all these years.