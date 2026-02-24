Woman Advises No Shopping, Vacations Until You Save Rs 5 Lakh, Internet Erupts In Debate

An Instagram video posted by Priya Yadav has ignited intense discussion online after she argued that anyone with less than Rs 5 lakh in savings should put a pause on lifestyle spending. In the clip, she advises people to cut back on discretionary expenses such as shopping sprees, holidays, and even daily cafe visits until they build a stronger financial safety net. Yadav's core message revolves around the belief that "comfort is earned," suggesting that those without at least Rs 5 lakh savings should prioritise financial discipline over indulgence. According to her, the focus should shift entirely to self-improvement, higher earnings, and consistent investing.

"You shouldn't be going shopping. You shouldn't be going on vacation. You shouldn't be going on dates. You shouldn't be buying coffee every day. You shouldn't be binge-watching Netflix like life is already sorted out. You haven't earned that comfort yet," she says in the video.

Yadav emphasised that we're living in a time with unparalleled opportunities to learn and earn. She called 2026 an era where accessing education and income streams is easier than ever, with free courses, side-hustle ideas, and global work options at our fingertips. According to her, people often cite lack of knowledge as a barrier, but she believes that's just a choice between comfort and progress.

"So if you don't have at least Rs 5 lakhs saved, I'm sorry, but this phase is not about romanticising your life. Your only job should be to cut distractions, build skills, increase your income, save aggressively, and invest consistently," she added.

She acknowledged life's struggles and trauma are universal but stressed that personal pain shouldn't hold someone back from improving their finances.

Watch the video here:

Mixed Reactions

Her advice has divided viewers, with some praising the tough-love financial discipline and others criticising it as unrealistic or overly rigid. Some users praised the advice as a much-needed "reality check" for younger generations, saying that the early years of a career should prioritise building a foundation rather than work-life balance.

One user wrote, "True, and thanks for the motivation, really, and giving the reality check." Another said, "She is right… no matter what others say, until you have your emergency fund, that should be the top priority."

Others argued that life is too short to delay all joy for a specific bank balance. Users noted that small experiences like eating out or local travel are "real luxuries" that shouldn't be entirely sacrificed, as some people save their whole lives only to pass away before they can enjoy them.

A third said, "Don't listen to this. Go on those trips. Go out with friends. Money comes and go as long as you have steady jobs.Your youth wont come back."

A fourth user commented, "I somewhat disagree with you! You don't know when that day will come and during that process you will miss out on all the good minimal experiences that might make you happy! Yes, you shouldn't stop learning but a little bit of shopping, eating, spending on other likeable things are the real luxuries of life. Keep learning, upgrading, multiplying figures until you realise that it's enough for you, but also not to forget that life is short and we should always live in the present. I have seen people saving money their whole life sacrificing things even though they could have afforded it, and when they thought now it's time to enjoy the little luxuries, their lifeline expired."

"What miserable advice. If tomorrow's your last day, compromises won't matter. Make a budget, plan cheaper trips, invest in a capsule wardrobe, make coffee at home, but don't sacrifice your happiness," a fifth added.